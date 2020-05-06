STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMC yet to chart menu for city quarantine facilities

At the Yatri Niwas quarantine centre on Cuttack-Puri road, Aahar meal is served twice a day to the people housed in the facility.

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Despite allegations of supply of unpalatable food to the inmates of Government quarantine facilities in the Capital, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation is yet to chalk out a menu.
Though the Corporation was the first among all to create free quarantine facilities, it is yet to work out a menu while other district administrations have already put up their lists.

At the Yatri Niwas quarantine centre on Cuttack-Puri road, Aahar meal is served twice a day to the people housed in the facility. The Aahar meal, without subsidy, is priced at ` 20, the total expenditure for lunch and dinner works out to `40-a-day besides breakfast and snacks. The has been continuing even as the State Government, in its April 27 notification, has allowed district administrations and civic bodies to spend `120 per adult and `100 per child for food a day.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena, who had issued guidelines in this regard, stated that the food served to people in quarantine has to be ‘palatable’ and meet the needs of old, sick children, pregnant and lactating women. Sources in BMC said Aahar meal is being served at Government quarantine facilities by them, while breakfast and snacks are supplied by locally available caterers. Three idlis are served in breakfast and occasionally upma.

During evening, a cup of tea and a biscuit packet is provided to them. “There is in clear disparity in what is served and what has been asked to serve,” a volunteer said and added that there is no one to monitor what food is being served in these facilities. A few days back persons in the quarantine facility and volunteers had alleged that the food they had been offered was stale. “The menu needs to be improved to provide a healthy diet to those in quarantine. Besides it should not be the same everyday,” said a volunteer.
Bhadrak and Ganjam district administrations have come up with a menu.

After some individuals who returned from Surat opposed the food served at quarantine  facilities in Ganjam, the district administration on Monday came up with a menu that includes chuda upma and aloo matar, semiya upma and masala upma for breakfast and vegetable fry, mango chutney, egg/fish/chicken curry and paneer/parval/mushroom curry for vegetarians with rice and dal/dalma in lunch and chhole masala in dinner. Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said as BMC had readied quarantine centres much earlier than others and there was not any specific budget provision, we had linked the facilities with Aahar centres. “We will soon work out a weekly menu in line with the new expenditure rates,” Chaudhary said.

