Fire service personnel sanitise over 15000 places

In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Odisha Fire Service (OFS) personnel have taken up the task of disinfecting public places, hospitals and other facilities visited by patients.

Volunteers disinfect the area which authorities sealed off after a group of people tested positive for the coronavirus, Friday, May 1, 2020. (Photo| AP)

BHUBANESWAR:  In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Odisha Fire Service (OFS) personnel have taken up the task of disinfecting public places, hospitals and other facilities visited by patients. Till date, firefighters have disinfected 15,958 public places across the State.

A control room is operating 24x7 at the office of Chief Fire Officer in Cuttack to supervise the sanitisation work and monitor the welfare of OFS personnel. Fire personnel have sanitised 893 places in Cuttack district and 769 in Bhubaneswar on May 1 and 2. In Bhubaneswar, the sanitisation work is being supervised by Fire Officer Manoranjan Bhol and Deputy Fire Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi.

“Odisha Fire Service has procured 82,000 kg of sodium hypochlorite from the funds provided by the Special Relief Commissioner’s office. So far, 62,000 kg sodium hypochlorite has been supplied to various fire stations in the State to carry out the disinfection drive,” said a senior officer.

The fire personnel have been engaged in sanitising quarantine centres, containment zones, State and Central Government offices, public sector offices, hospitals, roads and other establishments from where they are receiving requisitions to spray the disinfectant.

Heavy fire-tender vehicles are being used to spray disinfectant on roads, mini-vehicles for lanes and bi-lanes, while hand machines are  used to spray disinfectant inside the offices. “A senior officer has also been engaged in each district to supervise the drive. About 4,000 sets of personal protection equipment (PPE), including coverall, masks, gloves and goggles, have been provided to the firefighters to ensure their safety,” he said.

