STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Nutritious food must for those in quarantine: Experts

“Such an arrangement will not only help strengthen immunity of people staying in temporary medical centres but also boost local economy,” the paper stated.

Published: 06th May 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Almonds are also a source of many nutrients such as vitamin E, dietary fibre, protein etc, and offer nutrition in every bite.

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With vegetables and fruits not finding proper market linkage in rural areas due to lockdown restrictions, policy analysts are of the opinion that the nutritious food can be channelised to quarantine centres opened for returnee migrants. The latest policy brief on ‘migrant workers’ by Professors of IIT-Mumbai Om Damani and Jayendran Venkateswaran and Director of Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies, Bhubaneswar Srijit Mishra shared with Odisha Government and the Centre suggested that the quarantine centres should procure vegetables from local markets.

“Such an arrangement will not only help strengthen immunity of people staying in temporary medical centres but also boost local economy,” the paper stated. The suggestions assume significance as people in quarantine continue to throw tantrums over vegetarian food (only rice and dalma) and delay in supply at several quarantine centres in the State. Nutrition champion and recipient of Global Nutrition Leadership Award Basanta Kumar Kar said in quarantine centres, safe and nutritious diets are necessary to address protein hunger, calorie in adequacy, micro-nutrient deficiency. “Since people in quarantine are mostly locked up in a facility without physical exercise, they need diets with low sugar and fat,” he said.

As a large number of returnee migrant workers are expected to return, the analysts advised provisions for basic health check equipment and disease surveillance (including for non-Covid-19), relevance of sanitation and hygiene besides physical and mental activity at the quarantine centres. Apart from dietary requirement, the policy brief sought to address the physical and psychological needs of all in quarantine. Physical exercise, socialising while maintaining necessary distance, and some non-contact activities will help them remain engaged.

“Many migrant workers are not used to agricultural work and if they need to get back to agricultural work, because they cannot migrate back and without their non-agricultural income the input-intensive agriculture may not be financially feasible, the quarantine period may be used to make them physically fit for agricultural work,” the analysts said.

Suggesting that the returnee migrant workers staying in publicly provided quarantine centres should be made to involve themselves in cooking, cleaning, maintaining sanitation and taking up disinfecting activities where required with limited outside intervention, the paper stated, such an arrangement will also keep them physically and mentally occupied. While the State Government has so far set up 9,536 temporary medical centres in 6,798 panchayats where 3,30,772 beds have been readied to provide Covid-19 health services in rural areas, more than 20,000 people have returned so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp