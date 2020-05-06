STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Surat returnees get down in Capital, walk 50 km to reach Chhatia

Published: 06th May 2020 02:38 AM

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Twelve Surat returnees were left unattended for hours in the City on Tuesday after they got down from the bus which had brought them from Gujarat. Five of them walked 50 km and reached Chhatia where they were taken into quarantine. The rest seven are yet to be traced. A bus carrying at least 60 persons from Surat reached Kalpana Square in the Capital in the wee hours of Tuesday and 12 of them disembarked from the vehicle.

The bus had left Surat on the intervening night of May 2 and 3 and about 48 passengers were natives of Puri district. The rest were from Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara and had departed from Surat along with six other buses carrying passengers of various districts of Odisha. The passengers were asked in Surat to board the bus heading to Puri and assured them that volunteers will transfer them to a bus heading Bhadrak once they reach Odisha.

However, volunteers allegedly did not facilitate their transfer to Bhadrak district. As a result, the 12 - natives of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts - were forced to disembark in the Capital at about 5 am. One of them dialled 100 and within few minutes, two PCR vans reached Kalpana Square, took their photographs and asked them to reach Station Square. When the 12 reached Station Square, they were advised to proceed to Vani Vihar with an assurance that arrangements for their return journey will be made there. 

“However, before we could reach Vani Vihar, police told us to return to Station Square and then asked us to return again,” one of the returnees from Surat, Prabir Baral, told TNIE over the phone. Baral, who is a native of Similia, claimed that he contacted a helpline number and the officials assured them to help but to no avail. Exasperated, the 12 then started walking towards their destinations in separate groups.

“Five members of our group decided to walk till Chhatia. On the way, a transport vehicle gave us lift for three kms after which we boarded an auto-rickshaw near Manguli to reach the testing centre in Chhatia,” said Baral. They reached Chhatia at about 3.30 pm and were shifted to a quarantine centre in Gokhana in a bus. Meanwhile, a senior police officer told this newspaper that they were not kept in the loop about the bus proceeding towards Puri district. “We could have made adequate arrangements had we known that returnees will disembark in the city,” he added.

