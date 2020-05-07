Ask hospitals to treat non-Covid patients: LoP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly, Pradipta Kumar Naik, urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to direct hospitals for treating non-Covid patients. Naik claimed patients suffering from cardiac disorders, diarrhoea and accident victims are being turned away by both private and government hospitals. In a letter addressed to CM, Naik alleged that hospital authorities are asking patients to take the Covid test before seeking admission.

Dubbing such acts as ‘injustice’, the senior BJP leader said the situation is grim in rural areas and at district headquarters where there are no testing facilities for Covid.Moreover, he claimed that there is shortage of doctors at the cardiology wing of SCBMCH as most of them are attending Covid patients.