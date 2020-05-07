STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Biscuits in hand, kids in tow, migrants trudge back home from Odisha

Most of them worked in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul and Jajpur where industrial estates are located or construction work was underway.

Published: 07th May 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers of Madhya Pradesh walking back home from Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Migrant workers of Madhya Pradesh walking back home from Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  One of the biggest human tragedies of coronavirus pandemic has been the heart-breaking stories of migrant workers stuck at various parts of the country. Sans work, income and food, hundreds continue to make their way back home walking. Even as Odisha brings back thousands of its own from other states, workers hailing from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand are taking the long way back home. 

In fact, the Government on Wednesday requested Collectors not to allow any migrant labourer groups to walk or cycle within their jurisdiction. “We may keep them in temporary health camps (TMCs) and facilitate their smooth passage to their state in vehicles,” it said. However, TMCs set up by the Government and ‘state guest’ tags are not holding them back. Through the desolate nights and in the scorching heat of the day, many are seen trudging back in groups. Some are lone rangers and others are with family members, including little kids. Their arduous journey is a common sight at National Highway 16.

“I worked in Angul and am heading back to Nadia district of West Bengal. There is no work, little food and no comfort,” says a 22-year-old worker seen near Bhadrak as the police personnel, guarding the route, hand them biscuit packets and water bottles.

Most of them worked in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul and Jajpur where industrial estates are located or construction work was underway. “We request them to avail the temporary camps but they are in no mood to stay back amidst the unprecedented crisis. Everyone wants to go back to their home, even if it means covering hundreds of miles on foot,” said a police officer of Bhadrak.

In Bhubaneswar, Dullal, Farijuddin, Inamul Sheik and Asarok Sheik - young masons staying in Kesura - were left with no work after the nationwide lockdown. Though the contractor provided them food twice a day and `200 a week, they were uncertain about resumption of construction work. All of 19, they were seen heading for their village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district with just one packet of biscuit, drinking water bottles and very little money in pockets.

The youths are willing to take the risk of walking over 550 km in the scorching heat to reach their villages or even stay at a quarantine facility in Odisha if the authorities intercept them but would prefer returning to their families at the earliest.A 14-member group from Sant Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh reached Bhubaneswar before the lockdown for work in a private hospital in the city. Paint-slingers, they were left with no money and food after the lockdown. 

“The contractor turned a deaf ear to our problems. The authorities here and politicians in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar also did not provide us any help,” said Bijay Biswakarma, adding they were forced to take over 1,000 km long journey as it was better than dying without any food. They were lucky as on few occasions, people donated them food in the Capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus migrant workers Odisha Bhubaneswar
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp