STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

E-learning for varsity students from new session

Odisha State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Prof Ashok Kumar Das said a committee has been formed involving Vice-Chancellors of all State universities for this purpose.

Published: 07th May 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

online class

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to promote e-learning, Odisha Government has decided to develop a module for online education in the State universities where teaching and learning process, and research activities have been badly disrupted due to Covid-19 lockdown.At least 25 per cent of syllabus of different subjects will be covered under this module. The facility will be implemented from the upcoming 2020-21 academic session, informed Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo after a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of the State universities here on Wednesday.

Odisha State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Prof Ashok Kumar Das said a committee has been formed involving Vice-Chancellors of all State universities for this purpose. “We are looking at resources that are already available to develop a structure and a blended model of education which the students can easily access either as primary or supplementary material for their study,” Prof Das said.

Utkal University Vice-Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik said the module will be based on UGC guidelines so that syllabus should be prepared in such a way that 25 per cent of it can be covered online and rest can be completed through classroom teaching.“The module will include online reading articles, videos and power point presentations of different subjects. We will compile both new and existing study materials to guide students what they will study under it,” he said.The Minister also informed that the universities and autonomous colleges have been allowed to function with 33 per cent workforce from Thursday. 

+3 final semester exam  from June 20
The Plus III final semester examinations of all degree colleges will begin from June 20 and complete by July 24. The results will be published by August 31. Similarly, PG final semester examinations in the universities will be completed by August 20 and results will be published by September 20. This year, the department will begin common entrance test for admission to various PG courses in the State universities. The entrance test and admission process will be completed between September and October. The PG classes in the upcoming academic session is likely to begin from November, Sahoo said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp