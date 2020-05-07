E-learning for varsity students from new session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to promote e-learning, Odisha Government has decided to develop a module for online education in the State universities where teaching and learning process, and research activities have been badly disrupted due to Covid-19 lockdown.At least 25 per cent of syllabus of different subjects will be covered under this module. The facility will be implemented from the upcoming 2020-21 academic session, informed Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo after a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of the State universities here on Wednesday.

Odisha State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Prof Ashok Kumar Das said a committee has been formed involving Vice-Chancellors of all State universities for this purpose. “We are looking at resources that are already available to develop a structure and a blended model of education which the students can easily access either as primary or supplementary material for their study,” Prof Das said.

Utkal University Vice-Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik said the module will be based on UGC guidelines so that syllabus should be prepared in such a way that 25 per cent of it can be covered online and rest can be completed through classroom teaching.“The module will include online reading articles, videos and power point presentations of different subjects. We will compile both new and existing study materials to guide students what they will study under it,” he said.The Minister also informed that the universities and autonomous colleges have been allowed to function with 33 per cent workforce from Thursday.

+3 final semester exam from June 20

The Plus III final semester examinations of all degree colleges will begin from June 20 and complete by July 24. The results will be published by August 31. Similarly, PG final semester examinations in the universities will be completed by August 20 and results will be published by September 20. This year, the department will begin common entrance test for admission to various PG courses in the State universities. The entrance test and admission process will be completed between September and October. The PG classes in the upcoming academic session is likely to begin from November, Sahoo said.

