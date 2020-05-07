STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC intervention sought for chariot construction

The dilly-dallying of the State Government to allow chariot construction for Rath Yatra at Puri has now reached the Orissa High Court with a PIL filed for directions to expedite the work.

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

Cuttack-based Jagannath Sanskruti Jana Jagaran Mancha filed the petition on Tuesday seeking direction to start construction work in order to complete the chariots within the stipulated time.

The Mancha represented by president Niranjan Tripathy (78) and six others pointed out that logs for the construction of the chariots of the Trinity for Rath Yatra were consecrated inside the Jagannath temple premises on April 26, the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya day, marking the beginning of construction work. But the work is yet to begin even after over a week.

The PIL has been filed at a time when the Shri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee had resolved to go ahead with the construction work in view of relaxation of lockdown norms. The committee had also resolved that it will abide by any further measures or guidelines of the Centre or the State for the construction work. But the construction work had not started as the State Government had not given the go ahead signal till date.

As per tradition, the petitioners pointed out that the whole process of making the three chariots takes 60 days and said the delay has hampered construction of the chariots. They expressed apprehension that the delay will create serious problems for completion of the work on time.The completion of construction of different parts of the chariots proceeds on a fixed schedule along with rituals associated with auspicious days. 

