Opposition mounts pressure for Rath Yatra in Odisha

Senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra said it is high time the State Government should make its intention clear.

Published: 07th May 2020 10:25 AM

Bijay Mohapatra

Bijay Mohapatra (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As uncertainty looms large over holding the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings at Puri, the State Government is reported to have sought permission from the Centre for construction of chariots.While the Government is maintaining a studied silence on the issue despite written request from the Shri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and appeal from Puri Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, opposition political parties urged the Government to clear the air of uncertainty.

Senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra said it is high time the State Government should make its intention clear. As the religious sentiment of the people is attached to the festival, the Government should not keep them in the dark for long.“We will support whatever decision the State Government thinks fit keeping this extraordinary situation in mind. We have been supporting the measures so far announced by the Government to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic,” said president of Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patanik.

Justifying the action of the Government, senior sevayat Damodar Padhani said the country-wide lockdown is being regulated by a central Act. It is quite natural for the State to seek permission from the Centre for holding Rath Yatra.Exuding confidence that the Centre will give permission for the annual festival, Pradhani said a detailed review on the matter has been done in accordance with the lockdown guidelines. Let’s wait for the decision of the Central Government.

Comments

