Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation starts active surveillance in areas reporting new COVID-19 cases

A senior official of the civic body said that COVID-19 test of all family members of the new patients will be done, while their neighbours will be put under home quarantine.

Published: 08th May 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:49 PM

Fire Service personnel spray disinfectants in Bhubaneswar amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after three more persons in the Capital tested positive for COVID-19, the
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has decided to expedite active surveillance to contain spread of the novel coronavirus.

BMC deputy Commissioner Subhendu Sahoo said active surveillance will be carried out by health teams in Macheswar, VSS Nagar and Surya Nagar where the new cases were detected. However, he said that there is no decision yet on tagging these areas as containment zone.

Sahoo said that COVID-19 test of all family members of the new patients will be done, while their neighbours will be put under home quarantine. A total 250 COVID-19 tests will be done in the city today, he informed.

The civic body is also initiating measures to spray disinfectants in these areas as a measure against the spread of the virus. Sahoo said that contact tracing is on to find out those who have come in direct contact with these persons.

The city reported fresh Covid cases after a gap of more than a week. Health officials said a 36-year-old man from Mancheswar, 34-year-old-man from VSS Nagar and 67-year-old from Surya Nagar tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Surya Nagar had earlier reported eight cases and had been declared a containment zone for active surveillance. Meanwhile, with the three new cases, the number of positive cases in Bhubaneswar rose to 50.

