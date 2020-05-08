STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cuttack ITI develops disinfection tunnel amid COVID-19 pandemic

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Government ITI Cuttack has developed a sensor-based disinfectant tunnel for the benefit of people.

Published: 08th May 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

The disinfection tunnel in Cuttack ITI

The disinfection tunnel in Cuttack ITI. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Government ITI Cuttack has developed a sensor-based disinfectant tunnel for the benefit of people. A team of skilled trainers of the ITI developed the facility with a cost of `35,000 in a month during the ongoing lockdown period. It can be installed at the entrance of busy public spaces and Government buildings for disinfection purpose. 

While aluminum composite panel sheets have been used in framing the tunnel body having a structure of 3.28 sqmtr (2 mtr x 1.64 mtr) with a height of 2.5 mtr, four nozzle sprayers have been installed on its ceiling. Besides, a 0.5 HP common motor and pressure control valve (manual) have been used to pump disinfectant solution from the tank having capacity of 1000 litres. An audio-based proximity sensor with buzzer and a relay circuit have been fixed to monitor the disinfection process automatically. 

According to ITI officials, the sensor mounted in the chamber detects the entry of a person and starts spraying of disinfectant solution for five seconds. The person is required to walk through the tunnel to the chambers’ end. The facility will work uninterruptedly for around 15 hours and required to be refilled with disinfectant solution once a day.

Earlier, the ITI had developed a walk-in sample collection kiosk to test patients showing symptoms of coronavirus."We are also trying to implement a solar system for water pump and install a waterproof thermal camera inside the tunnel to remotely check the temperature of individuals and alert the authorities in case of fever," said Principal Dr Hrushikesh Mohanty.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Government ITI Cuttack ITI Cuttack Coronavirus COVID19 Cuttack disinfection tunnel
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp