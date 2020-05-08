Cuttack ITI develops disinfection tunnel amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Government ITI Cuttack has developed a sensor-based disinfectant tunnel for the benefit of people. A team of skilled trainers of the ITI developed the facility with a cost of `35,000 in a month during the ongoing lockdown period. It can be installed at the entrance of busy public spaces and Government buildings for disinfection purpose.

While aluminum composite panel sheets have been used in framing the tunnel body having a structure of 3.28 sqmtr (2 mtr x 1.64 mtr) with a height of 2.5 mtr, four nozzle sprayers have been installed on its ceiling. Besides, a 0.5 HP common motor and pressure control valve (manual) have been used to pump disinfectant solution from the tank having capacity of 1000 litres. An audio-based proximity sensor with buzzer and a relay circuit have been fixed to monitor the disinfection process automatically.

According to ITI officials, the sensor mounted in the chamber detects the entry of a person and starts spraying of disinfectant solution for five seconds. The person is required to walk through the tunnel to the chambers’ end. The facility will work uninterruptedly for around 15 hours and required to be refilled with disinfectant solution once a day.

Earlier, the ITI had developed a walk-in sample collection kiosk to test patients showing symptoms of coronavirus."We are also trying to implement a solar system for water pump and install a waterproof thermal camera inside the tunnel to remotely check the temperature of individuals and alert the authorities in case of fever," said Principal Dr Hrushikesh Mohanty.

