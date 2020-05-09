COVID-19: Doctor, kids sleep in car outside Bhubaneswar police station after landlord denies entry

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An Ayurvedic doctor and her two children were forced to sleep in their relative’s car outside Nandankanan police station on Thursday night as their landlord allegedly did not allow them to enter the house after their return from Hyderabad.

The doctor returned to the City with her 17-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son from her maternal place in Hyderabad at 11 pm on Thursday. She stays with her husband at a rented accommodation in Gandarpur area within Nandankanan police limits.

At a border check-post near Berhampur, officials had tagged their final destination as Niladri Vihar where she stayed previously with her family and the Aadhaar bore that address. But, when she returned to Gandarpur, the landlord did not allow entry to the doctor and her children following which police was informed. The house owner reportedly called villagers and made it clear that the family would not be allowed entry.

The husband, a Hindi teacher with a private school here, was also not permitted as he met his family members though he had not visited Hyderabad. The four had no choice but to spend the entire night in a relative’s car parked near the gate of Nandankanan police station.

"Today, the local police and the sarpanch accompanied us to a quarantine centre in Gandarpur but locals hurled abuses and even pelted stones at us after which we fled the spot," the husband told TNIE. Perturbed, he decided to take his family back to his in-laws house in Hyderabad.

He applied for the vehicle pass to leave on Saturday but it was rejected later in the evening. With no option left, he again went near the police station and decided to spend Friday night with his family in their relative’s car.

The teacher’s sister-in-law has been arranging food for them since Friday morning. “All efforts are being made to help the family. Investigation is on and if required, a case will be registered against the villagers,” said an officer of Nandankanan police station.