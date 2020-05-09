STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19: Doctor, kids sleep in car outside Bhubaneswar police station after landlord denies entry

The doctor returned to the City with her 17-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son from her maternal place in Hyderabad at 11 pm on Thursday.

Published: 09th May 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

A mother ties face mask to her child to protect him from coronavirus in Bhubaneswar

A mother ties face mask to her child to protect him from coronavirus in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Irfana, EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An Ayurvedic doctor and her two children were forced to sleep in their relative’s car outside Nandankanan police station on Thursday night as their landlord allegedly did not allow them to enter the house after their return from Hyderabad.

The doctor returned to the City with her 17-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son from her maternal place in Hyderabad at 11 pm on Thursday. She stays with her husband at a rented accommodation in Gandarpur area within Nandankanan police limits.

At a border check-post near Berhampur, officials had tagged their final destination as Niladri Vihar where she stayed previously with her family and the Aadhaar bore that address. But, when she returned to Gandarpur, the landlord did not allow entry to the doctor and her children following which police was informed. The house owner reportedly called villagers and made it clear that the family would not be allowed entry.

The husband, a Hindi teacher with a private school here, was also not permitted as he met his family members though he had not visited Hyderabad. The four had no choice but to spend the entire night in a relative’s car parked near the gate of Nandankanan police station.

"Today, the local police and the sarpanch accompanied us to a quarantine centre in Gandarpur but locals hurled abuses and even pelted stones at us after which we fled the spot," the husband told TNIE. Perturbed, he decided to take his family back to his in-laws house in Hyderabad.

He applied for the vehicle pass to leave on Saturday but it was rejected later in the evening. With no option left, he again went near the police station and decided to spend Friday night with his family in their relative’s car.

The teacher’s sister-in-law has been arranging food for them since Friday morning. “All efforts are being made to help the family. Investigation is on and if required, a case will be registered against the villagers,” said an officer of Nandankanan police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar coronavirus Bhubaneswar doctor harassment COVID19 Coronavirus Bhubaneswar Police
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp