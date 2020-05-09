STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 positive case from Cuttack's VSS Nagar may have left long trail of contacts

A native of Mirasahi village in Katikata panchayat under Nischintakoli block, the patient is working as a front office staff in a hotel in Bhubaneswar.

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack administration faces a bigger challenge in tracing the contacts of the 34-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He is reported to have moved around his as well as neighbouring villages when he was unwell, leaving behind a long trail of contacts.

A native of Mirasahi village in Katikata panchayat under Nischintakoli block, he is working as a front office staff in a hotel in Bhubaneswar.

On March 27, he went home from the Capital during the lockdown period and stayed there for about one-and-half month. During this time, he is said to have visited several localities and come in contact with many in and around his village. Married about two months back, he had also participated in community feasts.

About 15 days back, he developed cold, cough and fever following which he visited a PHC, clinic and medicine stores in Mirasahi as well as border villages and underwent treatment. After recouping, he returned to Bhubaneswar on May 4 and reported to duty at the hotel.

The hotel authorities asked him to get tested for coronavirus. His swab sample drawn on May 5 tested positive on May 7 evening following which a team of health officials were sent to the village and started tracing his contacts on Friday.

The officials have succeeded in tracing 44 persons, including 27 family members, neighbours and friends, whose swabs were taken and sent for test. "All the 44 contacts have been instructed to remain isolated. A detailed survey will be conducted at the village on Saturday and after going through the test reports, further steps will be taken," said Sub Collector-Cum- District Covid-19 Nodal officer Subhransu Mishra.
 

