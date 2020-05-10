STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation sets up three screening centres

On Saturday, 44 individuals from Hyderabad reached Bhubaneswar and were taken to the reception centre at Khandagiri.

Published: 10th May 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Screening centres

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up three reception centres at zonal level for screening of individuals coming to the State Capital and send them to quarantine facilities. The centres have been set up at Tapoban High School, Khandagiri, Rasulgarh Sevashram School and Krupajal Engineering College for screening of the people.

South West Zonal Deputy Commissioner Rabi Narayan Jethy said apart from the city residents coming from outside State, those who are reaching before leaving to their home districts are being brought to these centres for screening.

“Those belonging to Bhubaneswar are put under institutional or home quarantine while those need to go to other states are kept at quarantine facilities till the district administration concerned facilitates their journey,” he said. A team of doctors always remains available for health screening of returnees at these centres. Around 200 persons have been screened in the last 72 hours.

On Saturday, 44 individuals from Hyderabad reached Bhubaneswar and were taken to the reception centre at Khandagiri.

While 19 of them left for Ganjam, Kendrapara, Puri and Jajpur, some others who will go to Keonjhar, Mayaurbhanj, Kandhamal etc will stay at quarantine centre till the district administrations concerned arrange transportation facility, the official said. Meanwhile, 140 samples have been collected in the city and sent for Covid-19 test on the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Bhubaneswar coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp