Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation sets up three screening centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up three reception centres at zonal level for screening of individuals coming to the State Capital and send them to quarantine facilities. The centres have been set up at Tapoban High School, Khandagiri, Rasulgarh Sevashram School and Krupajal Engineering College for screening of the people.

South West Zonal Deputy Commissioner Rabi Narayan Jethy said apart from the city residents coming from outside State, those who are reaching before leaving to their home districts are being brought to these centres for screening.

“Those belonging to Bhubaneswar are put under institutional or home quarantine while those need to go to other states are kept at quarantine facilities till the district administration concerned facilitates their journey,” he said. A team of doctors always remains available for health screening of returnees at these centres. Around 200 persons have been screened in the last 72 hours.

On Saturday, 44 individuals from Hyderabad reached Bhubaneswar and were taken to the reception centre at Khandagiri.

While 19 of them left for Ganjam, Kendrapara, Puri and Jajpur, some others who will go to Keonjhar, Mayaurbhanj, Kandhamal etc will stay at quarantine centre till the district administrations concerned arrange transportation facility, the official said. Meanwhile, 140 samples have been collected in the city and sent for Covid-19 test on the day.