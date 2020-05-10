Coronavirus outbreak: Man covers 1,500 km on bike to reach Odisha

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Rs 4,500 in pocket, an Odia migrant worker employed with a textile factory in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi rode his luck and Honda Activa back to his village in Bhadrak district of the State.

It took him five days to cover 1,500 km and he had six packets of biscuits and a kilogram of flattened rice to keep him going. But he made it back home and went straight to a quarantine centre as a law-abiding Odia.

Thirty-year-old Nitish Sahoo, native of Kalyani village in Bhadrak was jittery over the surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. He was fast running out of money as the factory was closed after the lockdown.

Nitish’s employer had given him Rs 8,500 for 13 days work before lockdown was imposed. By April-end, he was left with just Rs 4,500. Three of his four co-workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had left in April, while another was returning to his native village by a bus. Nitish had his two-wheeler for company.

On May 3 at about 11.30 pm, he started his journey with his basic food items in the two-wheeler diki. “I was praying God to keep me safe and wanted police personnel at various locations, including the bordering areas of various states, to give me passage,” he told TNIE.

On way, he received six packets of biscuits from a man near Nashik after he came to know about his arduous journey.

At Nagpur, he has support as some persons were distributing food to the needy. After crossing Nagpur, Nitish telephoned his parents and informed them about his journey. His mother was delighted and at the same time concer ned about his well-being.

“I used to take rest between 10 pm and 4 am near petrol pumps or close to habitation. I was intercepted by police many times. Some were kind and advised me to stay in quarantine once I reach Odisha,” he said.

Others were strict and did not allow him to proceed and he had to take short-cuts to continue with the journey. He refuelled his two-wheeler four times and reached Bhadrak on Thursday at 4 pm. Fearing for his family’s safety, Nitish did not enter his house and returned to a quarantine facility in Bhandaripokhari after meeting them from a distance.

The 30-year-old has no plans to return to Bhiwandi for at least six months because he believes it will take some time before the pandemic relents.