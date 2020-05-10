Matric answer sheets evaluation from May 20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department on Saturday decided to resume evaluation of matric examination answer sheets from May 20.

At a meeting chaired by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash here, it was decided that evaluation will be carried out in 60 valuation centres and the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, will try to declare the results by July-end.

The evaluators have been asked to report at the centres by May 19. Strict social distancing measures will be put in place to keep spread of the virus at bay. The Minister said incentives are also being planned for the teachers engaged in evaluation duty.

He also clarified that if a valuation centre is located in containment zone, the Board will consult with the district administration concerned and take a decision accordingly.

Around 16,000 evaluators had been engaged by the Board earlier for the exercise in which answer papers of 5.61 lakh students would be checked. Evaluation of answer-papers that had started on March 18 was postponed after two days due to Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the State.