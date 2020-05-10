STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Matric answer sheets evaluation from May 20

The evaluators have been asked to report at the centres by May 19. Strict social distancing measures will be put in place to keep spread of the virus at bay.

Published: 10th May 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The  School and Mass Education department on Saturday decided to resume evaluation of matric examination answer sheets from May 20.

At a meeting chaired by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash here, it was decided that evaluation will be carried out in 60 valuation centres and the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, will try to declare the results by July-end.

The evaluators have been asked to report at the centres by May 19. Strict social distancing measures will be put in place to keep spread of the virus at bay. The Minister said incentives are also being planned for the teachers engaged in evaluation duty.

He also clarified that if a valuation centre is located in containment zone, the Board will consult with the district administration concerned and take a decision accordingly.

Around 16,000 evaluators had been engaged by the Board earlier for the exercise in which answer papers of 5.61 lakh students would be checked. Evaluation of answer-papers that had started on March 18 was postponed after two days due to Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha exams
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp