Odisha government waives market fee on pulses, oilseeds

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to provide relief to farmers in view of the lockdown, the State Government has waived off-market fees charged by the Regulated Market Committees (RMCs) on sale of green gram, black gram and groundnut.

Market yards under the control of RMCs charge a fee of two per cent on the cost of commodities procured under minimum support price (MSP). The farmers were paying also similar fee to primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) where an area is not declared as a market under the RMC Act.

The waiver of market fees declared under the Odisha Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1956 will be in force till August 5, the last date for procurement of identified pulses and oil seeds under price support system.

The Centre has approved procurement of 14,121 tonne of green gram, 5,425 tonne of groundnut pods, 8,750 tonne of sunflower seeds and black gram (quantity not finalised) at a support price of Rs 7,050, Rs 5,090, Rs 5,650 and Rs 5,700 per quintal respectively. The procurement period allowed by the Centre is 90 days beginning from May 7 to August 5.

The Odisha State Cooperative Marketing Federation (MARKFED) has been declared as the State level supporter to procure fair average quality of seeds on behalf of the National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) through PACS and LAMPS. The State Government has decided to procure these commodities from 16 districts.

Apart from payment of staff salary, the market fees collected by PACS on sale of agricultural produce are utilised for development and maintenance of infrastructure in the market yards.

The Government decision will benefit farmers who have suffered crop loss due to hailstorm and unseasonal rains. Meanwhile, the Government has extended the deadline for registration of farmers till July 30 for sale of their produce under MSP.