Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Odia expatriates’ economic ideas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has solicited novel ideas from Odia expatriates living in South East Asian countries for economic development of Odisha.

Interacting with overseas Odias in Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand through video conference, Pradhan requested them to think of trade and investment opportunities for India post-lockdown with special eye on Odisha.

“Interacted with Pravasi Odia friends residing in South East Asian countries through video conferencing. Discussed the #Covid19 situation in their respective countries and efforts they are taking to slow down the transmission and prevent further spread of the virus,” Pradhan tweeted.

With indications of major companies and governments moving their resources out of China appears imminent after the outbreak of coronavirus, Pradhan said India is in a better position to offer a better bargain to relocate their business because of its geographical area and huge market.

He urged Odia expatriates to utilise their business links to divert investment opportunities coming to South East Asian countries to Odisha.

The Union Minister said efforts are made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate stranded citizens from countries like Uzbekistan, Russia, Germany, Spain and Thailand in the next few weeks under Vande Bharat Mission.

The Prime Minister is making tireless efforts to bring all Indians back home. A week ago, he had talked to some prominent Odia expatriates in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates though video conferencing.