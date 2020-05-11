STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Odisha Congress seeks more trains for migrant workers

Odisha Pradesh Congress has offered to pay for their train fare.

A migrant looks through a window during his departure for Odisha by 'Shramik Special' train at Panvel Railway Station amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Navi Mumbai

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress Odisha in-charge and former union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday demanded that the number of special trains should be increased to bring back migrant workers to the State from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other states.

“Odisha has a large number of migrant worker population in other states and they have been registering in large numbers for their journey to come home. Odisha Pradesh Congress has offered to pay for their train fare. But it is being seen that adequate trains are not being run for Odisha migrant population,” Singh said in a letter to Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal. He said the routes of the special Shramik trains to run from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other states should be planned as per the destination of the registration data of the migrant workers.

