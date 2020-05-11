Drain desilting to be completed by June 5: BMC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a month left for arrival of monsoon, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the private sanitation agencies to complete the desiltation work of drains by June first week.Officials of private agencies engaged by BMC said as per the work plan submitted by them, June 5 is the deadline for completion of desiltation work of internal drains in the city. The drainage desiltation remained unaffected except for the days when the City was under complete shutdown, they said.

“Despite lockdown, we continued desiltation work as per the civic body’s guidelines with all social distancing measures. We have already completed the work in six wards and now continuing it in eight more wards. The work in all the 28 wards will be completed by June 5,” said Baladeb Routray, desiltation supervising officer of Jagruti.

Soumendu Kumar Hota, an official from Ramky, said though the actual deadline is May-end, five more days have been provided to them to complete the work. “The desiltation work is continuing in full swing in 14 wards and will be completed within the deadline,” he said.

Apart from Jagruti and Ramky, PMR Consortium and BMC are also carrying out desiltation work in 14 wards and 11 wards respectively. The BMC has also started drainage repair and restoration work.

City Engineer DS Mohapatra said repair and desiltation work for 13 major storm water drainage channels has started in the City ahead of monsoon. As per BMC protocol, work is being carried out only with locally available labourers to check spread of coronavirus, he added.