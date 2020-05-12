STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Balangir bonded labourers rescued

Peddapalli Collector has assured to arrange a vehicle in case their travel by train would not be possible, the Police Commissioner added.

Published: 12th May 2020 09:04 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a swift action by Telangana police, eight bonded labourers, including two minors of two families from Balangir district, were rescued from a brick kiln at Gowreddipeta under Peddapalli police limits on Monday.

“The rescued workers have been shifted to the district headquarters at Peddapalli and provided shelter. A case been registered against the brick kiln owner Vinod and he has been arrested,” Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana told The TNIE.

Owner of VIP Bricks, Vinod has paid the dues of the labourers who have been taken care of by Peddappalli administration. Arrangements are being made to take them to Hyderabad for their transportation to Bhubaneswar by train. Peddapalli Collector has assured to arrange a vehicle in case their travel by train would not be possible, the Police Commissioner added.

The news of the distressed labourers were reported by The TNIE on Monday. Hyderabad-based Sunitha Krishnan of Prajwala, an NGO that rescues, rehabilitates and reintegrates sex-trafficked victims, took up the matter with Telangana police after she was tipped off about the incident.

Sonia, daughter of Siba Barik, who brought their plight to the notice of Sidhartha Babu, a banker in Chennai, said the brick kiln owner have paid them `31,000 for the work they done in the last two months.

