Rs 600 crore loss bitter taste for sweetmakers

The business transaction in Pahala market which used to be around Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh a day plunged to zero after the lockdown was announced.

Worker of a sweet stall guards his shop at Pahala in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Irfana

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The sweet-makers hub of Odisha is in a soup. Unable to run business due to Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the confectioners business has already suffered a net loss of Rs 600 crore.With around 1.2 lakh registered and unregistered sweet stalls remaining shut, more than a million traders, workers and dairy farmers associated with the business are suffering. Around 90 sweet stalls in Pahala, the hub of Odia sweets on the city outskirts famous for its Rasagola and Chhenapoda, have remained closed since March third week affecting livelihood of nearly 600 individuals.

“We are worried over increasing financial burden. Though there is no transaction in the last two months, we have to take care of payment of the workers who are completely dependent on this business for their livelihood,” said Sarat Chandra Behera, treasurer of Pahala Rasagola Entrepreneurs’ and Manufacturers’ Society.

The business transaction in Pahala market which used to be around Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh a day plunged to zero after the lockdown was announced. Though some registered traders have managed to open their shops in the City recently, 90 per cent sweet stalls continue to remain closed.  “Many staff went home immediately after lockdown and are not in a position to return which is also a cause of concern,” said a stall owner.

Bimbadhar Behera, president of Utkal Mistanna Byabasai Samiti, an association of confectioners in the State that played a key role in bringing GI tag for ‘Odisha Rasagola’, said around 12 lakh confectioners, workers and dairy farmers dependent on this Rs 3,500 crore-industry have been badly affected as business transaction worth Rs 600 crore couldn’t take place due to the lockdown.

Of 65 lakh litres milk produced every day, close to 70 per cent is consumed by the confectionery industry, Bimbadhar said and added that the closure of sweet shops has affected the farmers supplying milk and chhena (cottage cheese) severely. The Government must extend a bailout package for the industry and announce special measures including long-term loan with lower interest rates to help traders and dairy farmers sustain the financial burden, he said.

