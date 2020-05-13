40 Jharkhand migrants in Odisha capital want to return home

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fearing further extension of lockdown, around 40 migrant workers left their work place and reached DCP office at Vani Vihar in the Capital seeking facilitation of their return to their native places in Jharkhand.The migrant workers were engaged by a construction firm in the ongoing `73 crore BMC-ICOMC building project at Janpath road implemented by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.Around 100 semi-skilled and unskilled workers and labourers were working at the project site.

However, 40 of them, all from Jharkhand, wanted to return home after learning about the special bus and train service started for migrants. The workers said as they have been stuck here for nearly two months and they want to go back to their villages in Jharkhand and meet family members.

Bedesi Purty, a migrant worker, said he is worried about his family members because of the health crisis and wants to return. Besides, he also needs to join his family in the farming activity before monsoon arrives.Some workers also alleged delay in payment of their wages. Officials at the construction site, however, said they have been provided wages on time except for a day’s delay this week.

Additional CP Anup Sahoo said acting on the grievance of workers, the contractors who had engaged them were asked to obtain necessary approval from the Government and arrange transport facility to send them back to their State.P Andavar, a technician of the construction firm, who reached DCP office said the contractors will facilitate their return within two to three days.