STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

40 Jharkhand migrants in Odisha capital want to return home

However, 40 of them, all from Jharkhand, wanted to return home after learning about the special bus and train service started for migrants.

Published: 13th May 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers from Jagatsingpur on the way to their hometown Chhatisgarh seen crossing NH-16 in Bhubaneswar.(Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fearing further extension of lockdown, around 40 migrant workers left their work place and reached DCP office at Vani Vihar in the Capital seeking facilitation of their return to their native places in Jharkhand.The migrant workers were engaged by a construction firm in the ongoing `73 crore BMC-ICOMC building project at Janpath road implemented by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.Around 100 semi-skilled and unskilled workers and labourers were working at the project site.

However, 40 of them, all from Jharkhand, wanted to return home after learning about the special bus and train service started for migrants. The workers said as they have been stuck here for nearly two months and they want to go back to their villages in Jharkhand and meet family members.

Bedesi Purty, a migrant worker, said he is worried about his family members because of the health crisis and wants to return. Besides, he also needs to join his family in the farming activity before monsoon arrives.Some workers also alleged delay in payment of their wages. Officials at the construction site, however, said they have been provided wages on time except for a day’s delay this week.

Additional CP Anup Sahoo said acting on the grievance of workers, the contractors who had engaged them were asked to obtain necessary approval from the Government and arrange transport facility to send them back to their State.P Andavar, a technician of the construction firm, who reached DCP office said the contractors will facilitate their return within two to three days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp