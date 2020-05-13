Half built drain wall near Kalinga stadium collapses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Shoddy construction work led to collapse of a large portion of the wall of an under-construction stormwater drain near Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.The drain had been planned by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to release excess water from Iskon temple road to stormwater channel-10 and prevent water-logging in the area. To ensure early completion of the project, BMC had awarded work of the channel to three different contracting firms. The wall that collapsed on Tuesday was being built by a contractor who was awarded work on 780 metre stretch at a cost of `2 crore.

No casualty or injury was reported but an engineer from BMC’s drainage division, who went to the spot for inquiry, found lapses in construction. BMC city engineer DS Mohapatra said the wall collapsed after excavator skidded into the under-construction drain. He, however, said inquiry team also found the work carried out to be poor. “Untimely removal of centering to complete the work early was also one of the reasons behind collapse of a portion of the wall,” Mohapatra said.

Of the 60 metre stretch on which the construction has been carried out, wall on around 15 metres collapsed. “The damaged portion will be demolished, rebuilt and the contractor concerned will bear the reconstruction cost,” the city engineer said.