STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Relatives get access to quarantined kin

Family members given permission by panchayat officials to provide food in absence of cooking facility

Published: 13th May 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Ranjan Gahan providing food to his quarantined daughter at TMC I Express

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Relatives of unscreened migrants quarantined in different facilities in their native villages have easy access to their kin throwing all Covid-19 standard operating procedures to the wind.Sixty-year-old Ranjan Gahana of Kanhupur Kacharapatana under Gotara in Mahanga block cycles to a Temporary Medical Camp (TMC) at Bhabani Girls High School to provide meals to his daughter quarantined at the centre. Ranjan not only provides her food but also stays there from 5 pm to 5 am to guard her in the absence of security personnel.

His 22-year-old daughter was working in a shrimp farm in Balasore and had returned home recently following which her family members informed Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) who advised them to keep her in home quarantine. But, as there was facility in her house she chose to stay in the camp.“The panchayat officials told me to prepare food at home as they were not able to cook food for a single person. They, however, assured to pay `60 per day,” said Gahana, adding that he was ignorant of cost of food announced by the Government.

Meanwhile, PEO of Gotara panchayat Abhiram Malla said due to inconvenience in cooking and providing food to a single person, her father has been advised to arrange food from his house. “We are paying `60 towards providing two-time meal per day as she returned from within the State,” said Malla.Similarly, in the absence of arrangement for cooking food, family members have been serving food to three migrant workers who recently returned from Surat and have been quarantined in Government UP School at Dhansar under Banki-Damapada block.

While Dhansar panchayat Sarapanch Saraju Nayak refused to comment, the PEO concerned Ganapat Rout took the same plea as Malla. “The panchayat officials are finding it difficult to cook food for two/three persons. Hence, they are arranging food from their homes,” said a senior officer of the district administration.Questions are being raised over easy access of the family members and relatives to the TMCs in gross violation of SOP issued by theGovernment which is posing a threat for COVID-19 infection. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp