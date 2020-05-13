Shops shut in Bapuji Nagar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All shops and business establishments in Bapuji Nagar area of the City have been closed for an indefinite period over violation of lockdown regulations and social distancing norms. However, only those shops selling essentials and providing financial services will remain open in the area, stated an order of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.Acting on the direction of the civic body, a joint enforcement team of BMC, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, went to the locality and sealed all the shops that were not following the social distancing protocol and announced closure of all non-essential commercial establishments till further order.

As per BMC’s decision, shops selling grocery and vegetable, fish, meat, dairy products, baby care products and medicine will be allowed to operate. Banks and other financial institutes will also be allowed to reopen with strict measures in place for social distancing.South East Zonal Deputy Commissioner, BMC, Ansuman Rath said the shutdown was effected in the larger interest of public as most of the traders and consumers in the locality were not wearing masks and maintaining minimum distance. The norms were relaxed from April 4 and shops were allowed to open by following strict Covid-19 measures.

Business in a commercial complex having five or more shops has been prevented from opening shops as part of the lockdown restrictions. “Though we had sealed some business establishments with notice warning them not to violate the orders, some of them removed those notices and started their business as usual,” Rath said.

The civic body will soon workout a special standard operating procedure for opening shops in Bapuji Nagar and traders and vendors will be allowed to restart their business only if they agree to abide by the decision of the Corporation, Rath added.