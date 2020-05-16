BMC lifts restrictions in Bapuji Nagar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has lifted its restriction partially from Bapuji Nagar market allowing 50 standalone shops, along with shops selling essentials, to function from Friday. Deputy Zonal Commissioner Ansuman Rath said the restriction was lifted after shop owners agreed to abide by the lockdown restriction and social distancing protocol.

As per guidelines, market complexes within the market having five or more shops have been closed.No vehicles will be allowed to enter the market. As per the draft prepared by BMC and BDA, all mobile, hardware, sanitary, cycle, electronics, vessels and automobile shops allowed to reopen will function between 7 am and 5.30 pm for three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Similarly, all garment, footwear, optical, stationery, bag, furniture, jewellery, tailoring and cosmetic shops will function for the same duration on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.Essential stores, including confectioneries and bakeries, will function daily from 7 am to 5.30 pm. Earlier, all shops, excluding those selling essentials, had been shut down for violating lockdown and social distancing norms.

Three shops sealed in Cuttack

Cuttack: The enforcement squad of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Friday sealed three shops in the city for violating social distancing norm. These shops are DD Textiles at Choudhury Bazaar, M Bazen at Dolamundai and Ariyan Fancy at Nandi Sahi. Despite the State Government order, the business establishments were found violating social distancing norm.