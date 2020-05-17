STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar civic helpline clogged by coronavirus calls

On Saturday, we received 60 calls by 5.30 pm and all of them were related to registration on Covid-19 portal and quarantine facility. 

By  Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid influx of migrants to the State from different parts of the country, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Bhubaneswar One helpline numbers meant to register grievances related to civic issues are pouring in with distress calls of Odisha people stranded in other states.“We are receiving close to 100 calls a day on our grievance cell of which more than 90 per cent are distress calls related to registration on Covid-19 portal of the State Government, quarantine facilities and other similar issues,” said a staff engaged for the helpline service.

Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) and BMC have provided two toll free numbers 0674 2548295 and 1800 345 0061 to register their complaints and grievances regarding water supply, urban flooding, street light service, garbage cleaning, desilting as well as grievances related to Mo Bus and Mo Cycle.

However, Odisha people, especially, migrant workers struck at Mumbai, Bengaluru, Surat, Chennai and other places are calling with their grievances related to registration such as delay in getting registration number, failing to get OTP to generate registration number etc. People from within the State and outside are also dialling both the numbers to get information on institutional quarantine facilities in different parts of the State.

On Saturday, we received 60 calls by 5.30 pm and all of them were related to registration on Covid-19 portal and quarantine facility. “People, especially the migrant workers facing problem in registration are dialling us for help and we have been helping them in filling up their application and registration,” the helpline service staff said.He said the helpline number 0674-2558295 has also been merged with BMC’s Covid-19 helpline number 1929.

