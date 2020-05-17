Ensure safety measures for matric examiners: HC 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government has assured the Orissa High Court to take all precautionary measures for teachers who have been engaged for the evaluation of answer scripts of matriculation examination scheduled to resume from May 20 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.The High Court directed the School and Mass Education, Revenue and Disaster Management departments and Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha to ensure that there is absolutely no violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The Court was hearing on Friday a petition filed by Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) alleging that arrangements for evaluation work was not in conformity of Covid-19 guidelines. While seeking the HC intervention, OSSTA expressed apprehension about maintenance of social distancing during evaluation work and problems the teachers travelling from long distance to evaluation centre will face.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice Biswanath Rath said the allegation and apprehension at this stage of the matter “cannot be just lost sight of” keeping in view the centres in comparison to the size of the rooms taken for evaluation and manner of evaluation of the answer scripts. Around 23,000 teachers will be engaged for evaluation work at 60 centres in the State.