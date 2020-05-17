STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ensure safety measures for matric examiners: HC 

Around 23,000 teachers will be engaged for evaluation work at 60 centres in the State.

Published: 17th May 2020 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The State Government has assured the Orissa High Court to take all precautionary measures for teachers who have been engaged for the evaluation of answer scripts of matriculation examination scheduled to resume from May 20 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.The High Court directed the School and Mass Education, Revenue and Disaster Management departments and Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha to ensure that there is absolutely no violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The Court was hearing on Friday a petition filed by Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) alleging that arrangements for evaluation work was not in conformity of Covid-19 guidelines. While seeking the HC intervention, OSSTA expressed apprehension about maintenance of social distancing during evaluation work and problems the teachers travelling from long distance to evaluation centre will face.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice Biswanath Rath said the allegation and apprehension at this stage of the matter “cannot be just lost sight of” keeping in view the centres in comparison to the size of the rooms taken for evaluation and manner of evaluation of the answer scripts. Around 23,000 teachers will be engaged for evaluation work at 60 centres in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp