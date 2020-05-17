Govt asks 4 dists to shift migrants due to cyclone

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the cyclonic storm Amphan fast approaching, the State Government on Saturday directed the officials to shift migrants kept in temporary medical camps (TMCs) within three km of the coastline in four coastal districts that are likely to be affected.Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said as per the IMD prediction, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur are likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm.

“The Collectors, health workers and other officials have been directed to relocate the migrants kept at TMCs within three km of the seashore by Monday. If any cyclone shelter has been converted into quarantine centres, the administration will make alternative arrangements,” he said. Urging people not to panic, Mohapatra said as per the Health department’s standard protocol, medicines, including anti-snake bite venom, generator sets, fuel, bleaching powder and ORS have been stocked in the districts and special medical teams have been constituted to oversee the situation on a daily basis.

As many as 1.33 lakh migrants have returned to the State so far. While 55,567 have returned to Ganjam, 11,361 have come back to Balasore followed by 8,198 to Cuttack, 7,457 to Kendrapara and 7,273 to Bhadrak. The Government has also decided to increase the isolation bed strength to 5000 in Ganjam and 1000 each in Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara.“Though we have set up 35 hospitals, Covid patients have been admitted to only eight hospitals. We have ordered 424 more ventilators which are expected to reach soon,” he said.

Mohapatra said at present, 4,700 tests are being conducted daily and the Government has set a target to increase the number of tests to 5,000 per day after May 20. “We are going to start testing at four new medical colleges at Balangir, Koraput, Balasore and Baripada. Testing of Covid-19 samples will also be done at the Central FMD laboratory at Arugul next week,” he added.