Plea to CM for evacuation of W Odisha migrants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik on Saturday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to evacuate Western Odisha migrant labourers stranded in different parts of the country.In a letter to the Chief Minister, senior BJP leader said around around 5 lakh people from Western Odisha are still stuck up in different parts of the country and a vast majority of them are in southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

While the Government has brought back workers of Ganjam, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in 54 trains, only two trains have transported stranded workers to Balangir.

Stating that he has been receiving distress calls from hundreds of migrant workers from Western Odisha districts stranded in other states, Naik said “the Government has not taken adequate steps to bring them back to their homes.”