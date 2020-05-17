Provide shelter to cancer patients: OHRC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed Cuttack Collector and District Magistrate to arrange temporary housing facilities for the patients and their attendants arriving at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC).The rights panel’s direction came after a four-year-old girl, who visited the institute for eye cancer treatment, was reportedly not provided bed in AHPGIC for eight days and was asked to stay outside.

Doctors in the institute asked her parents to return to their native place and come back after coronavirus pandemic situation improved. “The question arises can a four-year-old cancer patient wait till the Covid-19 situation normalises. The advise is against the medical ethics,” the OHRC noted.The report of Acharya Harihar says they have tested 74 patients for Covid-19 but the doctors did not conduct the virus test of the girl for eight days, it added.

The Commission has also requested LV Prasad Eye Institute or any other specialised hospital to provide treatment to the girl on a humanitarian ground.OHRC recommended that the State Government should take the help of some social organisations in assisting the patients and their attendants, who are spending nights without shelter. On May 7, OHRC had ordered an inquiry after receiving allegations that some patients at AHPGIC were not allowed to stay inside the healthcare institution. The Commission had requested advocate and social activist Pradip Kumar Pattnaik to probe into the allegations and submit a report.