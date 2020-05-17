STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Provide shelter to cancer patients: OHRC

Doctors in the institute asked her parents to return to their native place and come back after coronavirus pandemic situation improved.

Published: 17th May 2020 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed Cuttack Collector and District Magistrate to arrange temporary housing facilities for the patients and their attendants arriving at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC).The rights panel’s direction came after a four-year-old girl, who visited the institute for eye cancer treatment, was reportedly not provided bed in AHPGIC for eight days and was asked to stay outside.

Doctors in the institute asked her parents to return to their native place and come back after coronavirus pandemic situation improved. “The question arises can a four-year-old cancer patient wait till the Covid-19 situation normalises. The advise is against the medical ethics,” the OHRC noted.The report of Acharya Harihar says they have tested 74 patients for Covid-19 but the doctors did not conduct the virus test of the girl for eight days, it added. 

The Commission has also requested LV Prasad Eye Institute or any other specialised hospital to provide treatment to the girl on a humanitarian ground.OHRC recommended that the State Government should take the help of some social organisations in assisting the patients and their attendants, who are spending nights without shelter.  On May 7, OHRC had ordered an inquiry after receiving allegations that some patients at AHPGIC were not allowed to stay inside the healthcare institution. The Commission had requested advocate and social activist Pradip Kumar Pattnaik to probe into the allegations and submit a report. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp