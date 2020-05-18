STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMC readies action plan to keep cyclone Amphan at bay

Six teams of engineers and field level officials formed for road clearance, drainage issue and smooth water supply in the city

Fire service wing will be kept at 37 locations vulnerable to waterlogging during heavy rain.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A year after cyclone Fani ravaged the Capital, Bhubaneswar is gearing up to face the impact of another very severe cyclonic storm expected to skirt Odisha coast triggering heavy rainfall in its coastal districts from Monday. The municipal administration has geared up its machinery to deal with emergencies arising out of cyclone Amphan.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has readied its action plan with a special focus on preventing the possible urban flooding for better handling of the situation, said BMC Additional Commissioner Surath Chandra Mallick.

“As per the action plan, two teams of engineers and field level officials have been formed in three zones of the city to coordinate for road clearance, drainage issue and water supply,” Mallick said and added that the civic body is waiting for a clear picture on the exact path of the cyclone to make the action plan more exhaustive.

Mallick said as per the decision taken on Saturday, if required the number of teams in each of the zones will be increased to six. Fire service wing will be kept at 37 locations vulnerable to waterlogging during heavy rain. The civic body will also coordinate with disaster response forces and fire-fighting for evacuation and rescue operations, while CESU teams will be available for restoration work in case of any disruption in power supply.  All ward officers, tax collectors and other field level officers of the civic body have been asked to remain alert and report to BMC in case of any casualty or mishap during the incident.
Kalyan mandaps and community centres that have remained closed in view of the ongoing lockdown will be readied for their use as transit shelters in the event any evacuation operation.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner Rabi Narayan Jethy said instructions have been issued to officials and agencies concerned to expedite work of drainage cleaning and desiltation, especially in the low lying areas and places vulnerable to waterlogging. BMC officials, however, admitted that it would be challenging especially when a regulation is in force for maintaining social distance to contain spread of coronavirus.

