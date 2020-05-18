STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Elderly couple faces intimidation, police silent

Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo said, legal action will be taken against the people harassing the elderly couple.

Published: 18th May 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

police illustration

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An elderly couple living in Lewis Road area are at the receiving end of the ire of a group of persons, including transgenders, who had financial dispute with their estranged son. Police inaction since a year has only emboldened them as two transgenders on Sunday went to their house to threaten them with dire consequences.

The two allegedly intimidated the couple and their elder son Amitabh Mohanty and demanded to repayment of a pending bank loan amount taken by their younger son Abinash. Police sources said, Abinash and his business partners had taken a loan from a PSU bank a few years back by mortgaging 16 properties. When they did not repay the loan, the bank started auctioning the mortgaged property to recover the amount. One of the properties in Cuttack belongs to a transgender and was mortgaged by her mother.

As the bank initiated proceedings for auction, over 100 transgenders had barged into the couple’s house last year and intimidated. The elderly couple clarified that they have no ties with their younger son and he has been staying with his family separately since 2009 but to no avail. Badagada police had registered a case in this regard last year. However, no action was taken against the accused.

Frequent threats by the transgenders prompted Amitabh, who works in Dubai, to lodge a complaint with Odisha Police’s State Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC). In his complaint, Amitabh said his father is 79-year-old with disability and limited mobility, while mother is 73. “They both have health issues and this constant aggression by transgenders inside our house is taking a heavy toll on their well being,” his complaint stated

He is apprehensive that unrelenting threats to his parents might affect their health if appropriate action is not initiated immediately by police. He requested the HRPC to temporarily provide police protection to his parents till the issue is resolved.

“On Sunday, two transgenders came from Cuttack and threatened us. This was the eight time they have come to our house within a year,” said Amitabh. Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo said, legal action will be taken against the people harassing the elderly couple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp