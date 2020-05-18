Elderly couple faces intimidation, police silent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An elderly couple living in Lewis Road area are at the receiving end of the ire of a group of persons, including transgenders, who had financial dispute with their estranged son. Police inaction since a year has only emboldened them as two transgenders on Sunday went to their house to threaten them with dire consequences.

The two allegedly intimidated the couple and their elder son Amitabh Mohanty and demanded to repayment of a pending bank loan amount taken by their younger son Abinash. Police sources said, Abinash and his business partners had taken a loan from a PSU bank a few years back by mortgaging 16 properties. When they did not repay the loan, the bank started auctioning the mortgaged property to recover the amount. One of the properties in Cuttack belongs to a transgender and was mortgaged by her mother.

As the bank initiated proceedings for auction, over 100 transgenders had barged into the couple’s house last year and intimidated. The elderly couple clarified that they have no ties with their younger son and he has been staying with his family separately since 2009 but to no avail. Badagada police had registered a case in this regard last year. However, no action was taken against the accused.

Frequent threats by the transgenders prompted Amitabh, who works in Dubai, to lodge a complaint with Odisha Police’s State Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC). In his complaint, Amitabh said his father is 79-year-old with disability and limited mobility, while mother is 73. “They both have health issues and this constant aggression by transgenders inside our house is taking a heavy toll on their well being,” his complaint stated

He is apprehensive that unrelenting threats to his parents might affect their health if appropriate action is not initiated immediately by police. He requested the HRPC to temporarily provide police protection to his parents till the issue is resolved.



“On Sunday, two transgenders came from Cuttack and threatened us. This was the eight time they have come to our house within a year,” said Amitabh. Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo said, legal action will be taken against the people harassing the elderly couple.