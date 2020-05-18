STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha girl with congenital deformity recovers

Doctors at a private hospital here were astounded when a teenage girl with double cervix, uterus and vaginas, an unusual congenital deformity, was presented for treatment.

Published: 18th May 2020 10:08 AM

By Express News Service

With severe pain in the lower abdomen, the 19-year-old girl from Sundargarh arrived at the OPD of Apollo Hospital last week. Though she was having regular periods, it used to be accompanied by severe pain and a big bulge in her private parts.

The doctors at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department during clinical investigation came to know that the girl was having only one kidney (left) apart from the congenital deformity. She was having acute pain since she attained her puberty.

Though she had undergone a laparoscopic procedure eight years back at a hospital in her district that managed to give her some temporary relief, she again continued to suffer from the same problem and this time the pain was even more acute.

Senior Gynaecology consultant Dr GSS Mohapatra said it as a case of OHVIRA Syndrome (obstructed hemivagina with ipsilateral renal anomaly) which is found one in 10 lakh cases.

“We initially did an ultrasound that showed that the girl was having double uteruses - one is slightly big and another small. After the MRI was conducted, we found her with double cervixes and two vaginas,” he said. After a detailed and careful study, it was found that the left part of her vagina was open while the right side was blocked.  

“The blood from the side gets accumulated in each subsequent cycle and give rise to a large pelvic mass - called obstructed hemivagina,” he informed. The O&G surgeons led by Dr Mohapatra went for concomitant laparoscopy with hysteroscopy. A tract was created permanently and the opening from the right side was made continuous with no more obstruction.

“Both her vaginas were clubbed together to make one and other complications were rectified. Her postoperative period was uneventful and she recovered. This is first such case in the State,” added Dr Mohapatra.

