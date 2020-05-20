Cyclone Amphan: Panic buying pushes up potato, onion prices

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prices of potato and onion have zoomed to Rs 30-a-kg in the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar as people resorted to panic buying apprehending that cyclone Amphan may hit the supply chain. The two essential kitchen items which were selling at Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg till Saturday were selling at Rs 25 to Rs 30-a-kg in retail markets.

Around 225 tonnes potato vanished from Kuberapuri, the major vegetable mandi at Aiginia in the city, in a single day on Sunday as panic-stricken people rushed there to procure adequate stock. “Around 4,500 packets (50 kg each) of potato were purchased by individuals from the mandi which was a rare sight. As most of them bought a single pocket, it is quite obvious that they were taking it for their household consumption,” said general secretary of Kuberapuri Alu Byabasayee Sangh Shakti Sankar Mishra. Potato supply from West Bengal on Tuesday was half the normal despatch due to uncertainty in weather condition.

The city received only 10 truck loads as against 20. “The Twin City may experience potato crisis if there is any disruption in transportation from West Bengal. But, we are hopeful that some truck loads of potato will arrive on Wednesday,” Mishra said. Field staff of Civil Supplies department raided some makeshift shops at Unit-1 High School ground here following complaints on exorbitant price of the two vegetables. The wholesale price of potato and onion in the city was Rs 13 and Rs 18-a-kg respectively.

Stop migrants at border check posts till cyclone passes: SRC to dists

Bhubaneswar: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Tuesday asked the Collectors of districts with border check posts to accommodate migrant returnees in their areas in view of cyclone Amphan. The SRC said wind and rainfall have already started in Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts due to the approaching cyclone.

These districts are most likely to be affected as the cyclone which is likely to make a landfall between Digha and Hatiya islands of Bangladesh. Though many migrants are returning to these districts on bus, it is not advisable to allow them to proceed on road when the cyclone will be active, the SRC said directed the Collectors to stop them at check posts in border districts and accommodate there till Amphan crosses Odisha. Directing the Collectors to arrange accommodation for returnees in temporary medical centres and cyclone shelters, the SRC said they can seek help from their neighbouring districts, if required.