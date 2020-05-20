STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First cop to test coronavirus positive in Odisha

The first case of a policeman testing positive for Covid-19 from Odisha was reported in the City on Tuesday.

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representational purpose

Odisha police (Image used for representation only) (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The first case of a policeman testing positive for Covid-19 from Odisha was reported in the City on Tuesday. “One of our police personnel on return from leave was subjected to precautionary testing and was found to be Covid-19 positive,” said Commissionerate Police in a tweet.

The 36-year-old police personnel is asymptomatic and is being moved to our Covid care facility. It is suspected that he had come in contact with a migrant labourer, it added. Commissionerate Police said doctors in four police hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are monitoring the health of all personnel closely as per the established protocol.

“The normal protocol of contact tracing and testing is being done by the public health authorities concerned,” said a senior police officer. Sources said personnel who tested positive is a constable with Armed Police Reserve and a native of Jajpur district. He is staying in Unit-IX area here, they added.

Over 15 personnel of Janla outpost under Jatni police limits were directed to isolate themselves after two of them came in direct contact with a truck driver on May 7 night, who tested positive for coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Puri Police said the health officials are attempting to ascertain how an accused who was arrested on May 15 and produced before a court the next day contracted the virus. The accused has no travel history. We are assisting the health officials in contact tracing, said a senior police officer.

