150 stranded Odias return from Dubai

BHUBANESWAR: A special flight carrying Odisha natives stranded in Dubai arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport around 9.19 pm on Wednesday. Sources said 150 passengers are natives of over 10 districts in the State.

“BMC is informing the respective district administration about the returnees. It is up to the Collectors to decide if permission can be given to anyone for home quarantine basing on the stay accommodation he/she has,” said a senior official.

In another development, Ministry of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said in a tweet, “Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from May 25.” All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations, he added.Meanwhile, BPIA officials said they are yet to receive an official order from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in this regard.