Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in Cuttack; five blocks of the district affected

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cyclone Amphan caused huge damage in the district. Five blocks - Niali, Kantapada, Nischintakoili, Mahanga and Salepur - which are located adjacent to Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts, were the worst affected. While kutcha houses were razed to the ground, trees and electric poles uprooted affecting communication in major parts of the blocks. The storm has also affected services in temporary medical camps set up to house migrant workers.

In Cuttack city, trees were uprooted at Dolamundai, BK Road, near Sati Chaura and City Hospital affecting communication for several hours. Later, the trees were removed by ODRAF and fire service personnel. The district administration has begun the damage assessment.

A portion of the guard wall of main stormwater channel (MSWC)-1 stretching from Patapola to Matagajpur collapsed near Seminary Square on Wednesday. A minor boy has reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.