Konark to transform into ‘Surya Nagri’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Wednesday announced a scheme for complete solarisation of Sun temple and the entire Konark town.While the `25-crore project would be sponsored by MNRE, it will be implemented by Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA). Under the project, a 10 MW grid connected solar project and various solar off-grid applications like solar trees, solar drinking water kiosks, off-grid solar power plants would be installed in the town.

“Government of India launched this scheme with an objective to take forward the Prime Minister’s vision to develop the historical Sun temple town of Konark as ‘Surya Nagri’, to convey a message of synergy between the modern use of solar energy and the ancient Sun temple and the importance of promoting solar energy”, RK Singh, Minister of State (independent charge) for Power and MNRE told mediapersons in New Delhi on Wednesday.

However, the spots where the solar units will be installed on the premises of Sun temple will be decided after a final project is prepared, said ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Bhubaneswar circle) Arun Malik.The new scheme will address all energy requirements of Konark town, which has a population of over 16,500 people, through solar energy.