Steel industries appeal to Odisha government for reduction of iron ore price

Steel industries and other end-users of iron ores have once again appealed the State Government for reduction of ore price to make the metal industries viable in this time of crisis.

Published: 21st May 2020 12:16 PM

Iron Ore

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Steel industries and other end-users of iron ores have once again appealed the State Government for reduction of ore price to make the metal industries viable in this time of crisis. In a letter to Managing Director of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) R Vineel Krishna, Kalinganagar Industries Association has urged to provide iron ore at a cost or maximum at Rs 2,000 per tonne till March 2021.

Noting that NMDC has reduced the prices of iron ore by over Rs 1,000 per tonne in the last two months, president of the association P L Kandoi suggested that OMC should follow the Central PSU in view of the current market situation of steel.

“We feel it is justified for OMC to offer iron at a cost or maximum at Rs 2,000 per tonne till March 2021. We request to consider our request and approve this in the forthcoming meeting of sales committee of OMC,” the letter said.

The April 28 e-auction by OMC did not elicit any response from potential bidders as the floor price remained high Rs 2,800 per tonne for Daitari iron ore (calibrated lump ore). None of the industries are lifting ore from OMC because of this unaffordable price.Meanwhile, NMDC has gone for second price cut.

