Matric evaluation to resume from May 26, results in July

BHUBANESWAR: Deferred twice in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and cyclone Amphan, the evaluation of answer sheets of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will resume from May 26. The State Open School Certificate (SOSC) and Madhyama examinations paper evaluation will also resume from the same date. With the BSE planning to complete the evaluation within 45 days, sources said results are likely to be published in July.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the evaluation work will be carried out in 60 centres across the State. “All the Collectors have been asked to appoint a nodal officer of IRS rank in their jurisdiction for coordination and monitoring of the exercise,” he said.

The Minister also informed that keeping in view the direction of the Orissa High Court, teachers from within 10 km radius of the centres will be allowed to join the evaluation duty. “Undertaking will be taken from them in this regard,” he said.

As around 23,000 teachers are likely to join the exercise, the department has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for maintaining social distancing at the centres. As per the SOP, wearing mask will be compulsory for the teachers and others associated with the valuation process. The District Education Officers will have to ensure thermal screening of teachers prior to their entry inside the centres.

The evaluation will be carried out in two phases between 9 am and 3 pm everyday including Sundays and holidays. Answer sheets of four subjects will be evaluated in the first phase and five subjects in the second phase. The maximum number of teachers to be allowed inside an evaluation centre in one phase will be 200.

