Central University of Odisha reaches out to stressed students with ‘Bharosa’ service

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid COVID-19 lockdown, academicians in Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput have gone beyond their call of duty reaching out to students and people in distress across the State to provide mental support they need to sail through these trying times.



The university, which has launched ‘Bharosa’ helpline service with a toll-free number 08046801010 for this purpose, has already addressed around 800 distress calls in less than three weeks. Eight faculties along with seven psychologists from Bhubaneswar and University of Hyderabad have volunteered to assist the persons seeking counselling through the helpline.

The one of its kind initiative was formally launched by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on May 11 to extend voluntary services for mental health and well-being of university students. The helpline is also getting calls from labourers, migrant workers and other persons in distress.



“In this crisis time, we cannot ignore such calls. We answer them and try our best to help them by reaching out to the service stations and administration,” said CUO Vice-Chancellor Prof I Ramabrahmam.

He said nearly one-third of the received calls are from migrant workers, their children and people in distress. The number of such calls has gradually reduced over the time because of proactive measures taken by the Government, he added. The university through its helpline is providing mental support to students worried over their exams, results and career.

P Durgaprasad, one of the visiting professors, said as the online teaching activities are in progress, the faculties through this helpline are also addressing the problems of students while adapting to the system of hybrid learning.



“We have been trained to listen to their problems carefully and respond with empathy. In the course of conversation, we discuss about the possibilities and look for ways in which they can cope with the situation,” said Prof Sourav Gupta.

University Dean of Students’ Welfare Prof Ramendra Kumar Parhi said CUO has collaborated with Association of Health Psychologist (AHP) and the Support for Emotional Rehabilitation of Virus Victims (SERV) for effective implementation of the helpline.