STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Woman tests coronavirus positive, Odisha's Lemberi village contained

The 48-year-old woman, suffering from tuberculosis, had visited AIIMS in Bhubaneswar on May 8 and May 20 for treatment.

Published: 23rd May 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A policeman guarding the containment zone at Lemberi village in Cuttack I Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration on Thursday night declared Lemberi village under Kalapathar panchayat in Banki block as containment zone after a woman from the village tested positive for COVID-19.

The 48-year-old woman, suffering from tuberculosis, had visited AIIMS in Bhubaneswar on May 8 and May 20 for treatment. Her swab sample drawn on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Banki Tehsildar Padma Charan Sahoo, BDO Prabhat Sahoo and Sub Collector Ranjan Kumar Jena visited the village with local police and sealed Ward no 14, 15 and 16 of Lemberi village by barricading it.

Sub Collector and district Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Subhansu Mishra said the residents of containment zone have been directed to strictly remain in home and added that supply of essentials and medical requirement to the area would be ensured by Banki BDO.

The patient has been shifted to Ashwini COVID Hospital and health officials have started tracing her contacts in the village, he informed. “Though it is yet to be ascertained the source from where she was infected, we suspect she might had come in contact with COVID patient during a visit to AIIMS,” said a health official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp