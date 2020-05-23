Woman tests coronavirus positive, Odisha's Lemberi village contained

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration on Thursday night declared Lemberi village under Kalapathar panchayat in Banki block as containment zone after a woman from the village tested positive for COVID-19.



The 48-year-old woman, suffering from tuberculosis, had visited AIIMS in Bhubaneswar on May 8 and May 20 for treatment. Her swab sample drawn on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Banki Tehsildar Padma Charan Sahoo, BDO Prabhat Sahoo and Sub Collector Ranjan Kumar Jena visited the village with local police and sealed Ward no 14, 15 and 16 of Lemberi village by barricading it.



Sub Collector and district Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Subhansu Mishra said the residents of containment zone have been directed to strictly remain in home and added that supply of essentials and medical requirement to the area would be ensured by Banki BDO.

The patient has been shifted to Ashwini COVID Hospital and health officials have started tracing her contacts in the village, he informed. “Though it is yet to be ascertained the source from where she was infected, we suspect she might had come in contact with COVID patient during a visit to AIIMS,” said a health official.