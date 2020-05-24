Centre-State discuss ways to boost industrial activities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to push investments to widen the spread of industrial activities in post-Covid situation, the State Government on Saturday held an interactive meeting with senior officers of the Centre.

The meeting, chaired by Union Minister for Steel, Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan over video conference discussed ways to complete the ongoing industrial projects and grounding investment proposals expeditiously.

“Odisha has taken remarkable initiatives for making the State an investment destination. Successful management of cyclones in Odisha itself has opened new avenues of investment,” Pradhan said.

Noting that the State is now ready for next higher level of industrial development, he advised the Government to work in tandem with the Centre to sort out problems through sectoral meetings for expeditious implementation of projects.

Assuring hassle-free business environment for investors, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said the Government has set higher growth trajectories for development of industrial infrastructure. “Sectoral industrial parks with delineated land bank are in ‘ready to move’ condition for the investors. We need to develop more infrastructure and industrial townships around the clusters,” he said.

On the competitive advantage of Odisha as an investment destination, Principal Secretary, Industries, Hemant Sharma said the State has developed industry-ready land bank of 505 sq km in different locations. A power surplus State with 17,600 MW of production, it assures quality power supply to investors. There is also natural gas pipeline network across the State.

Outlining the policy frameworks for promotion of industries in different sectors like mining and metals, petro-chemicals, chemicals and plastics, textiles and apparel, IT, ITes and electronics manufacturing food processing and tourism, Sharma said the State has abundant availability of skilled manpower in the current scenario. Proposals for facilitating foreign direct investment in focus sectors, participation of Odisha in all industry promotion initiatives and inclusion of Odisha Economic Corridor under Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) were discussed.

Union Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Guru Prasad Mohapatra along with senior officers from Ministries concerned presented various Central schemes and projects aimed at industrial promotion. Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education and CMD IDCO Sanjay Singh, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, IPICOL MD Nitin Bhanudas Jawale and senior officers from industry department participated in the discussion.