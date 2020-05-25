STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Confusion prevails over online sale of liquor

No online service providing agency will be entrusted with liquor trade. Liquor shop owners will take orders from 7 am to 1 pm and deliver the product home within 7 pm. 

Published: 25th May 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Confusion prevailed over the online sale of alcohol in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack after the State Government gave a nod for home delivery of liquor through retailers and food aggregators - Zomato and Swiggy from Sunday. However, consumers could neither order alcohol online through retailers or designated food aggregators on the day. 

Cuttack Foreign Liquor Owners’ Association welcomed online sale of liquor but at the same time insisted on over the counter sale. “After a meeting with the Association on Sunday night, it has been decided that the liquor shops in the district will start taking online orders and making home-delivery of liquor from Monday,” said Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani. No online service providing agency will be entrusted with liquor trade. Liquor shop owners will take orders from 7 am to 1 pm and deliver the product home within 7 pm. 

“The administration has assured all types of protection following which liquor traders’ body which was at first opposing the online trade later agreed to take it up from Monday,” Chayani added.  Excise department officials said discussions were held with Cuttack and Khurda associations on Sunday and asserted that online sale of liquor will commence in the Twin City from Monday.

“The online sale of liquor commenced at various places in Odisha on Sunday. The issues of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar associations have been resolved and online sale will commence in the two cities from Monday,” said Excise Commissioner Anjan Kumar Manik. The consumers can find retailers of their respective districts and areas along with their phone numbers on Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited website. “They can book alcohol by either making a phone call to the retailers, by sending a WhatsApp message or a SMS on their mobile phones,” said Manik. The consumers can also order alcohol through Zomato.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online sale alcohol Bhubaneswar Cuttack
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp