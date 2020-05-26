Eminent paediatrician, messiah of the downtrodden, passes away in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent paediatrician Dr Akshay Kumar Rout, father of senior IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan passed away here on Monday.

Dr Rout was famous in Tatanagar for treating children of poor people free of cost. After taking voluntary retirement from Tata, he started Pushpa Clinic in Telco which was a hope for the downtrodden.

A native of Baluria village in Kendrapara district’s Pattamundai, he studied medicine at SCB Medical College and Hospital and passed out in 1972. He is survived by his wife Pushpa Rout and three daughters. Wife of 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Sujata serves as Commissioner-cum- Director, Mission Shakti.