Odisha reports biggest single-day spike of 103 new COVID-19 cases 

With influx of migrants from the virus-hit states, Odisha recorded 103 Covid-19 positive cases, the biggest single-day spike so far, from 16 districts in the last 24 hours.

Published: 26th May 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With influx of migrants from the virus-hit states, Odisha recorded 103 Covid-19 positive cases, the biggest single-day spike so far, from 16 districts in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of cases in the State increased to 1,438. Highest 22 have been reported from Deogarh followed by 15 from Kendrapara, 10 from Jagatsinghpur, nine from Malkangiri, four from Ganjam, eight each from Bhadrak and Balangir, six each from Gajapati and Koraput, five each from Balasore and Khurda and one each from Jajpur, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

Health department sources said of the 103 new cases, 96 are from quarantine centres and the rest seven are local contacts.

The migrants from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Talangana and Karnataka continued to fuel the number of cases in Odisha.

Gajapati district, which reported its maiden case a couple of days ago, added six new cases, all returnees from Maharashtra.

Four of the five cases in Khurda are imported and one is a resident of Bhubaneswar. Among the 22 fresh cases in Deogarh, 16 had returned from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and three locals.

Similarly, the returnees in Kendrapara are from West Bengal (seven), Telangana (four), Karnataka (two) and one each from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

As many as 1,27,776 samples, including 3,942 in the last 24 hours, have been tested in the State so far. 

