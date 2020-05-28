Advocate General drafts COVID-19 SOP for Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Office of the Advocate General (AG) has drawn up a standard operation procedure (SOP) for implementation on Orissa High Court premises to ensure a safe working environment in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The SOP was submitted in the form of a memo on Tuesday while the High Court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Padmalaya Mohapatra through video conferencing.

The SOP underlined the sanitization of common areas along with institutional measures and precautions inside the courtrooms during hearings. As per the SOP, the clients should not be allowed inside the court and there should be random sample testing of 15 persons within the High Court premises on a daily basis. No person other than advocates should be allowed inside the courtrooms. All areas may be disinfected at least twice a day, the memo specified while urging for constituting a committee to oversee implementation of all preventive measures for Covid-19.

A counter-affidavit to the PIL was also filed on behalf of the Registrar General. The affidavit said all necessary steps have been taken by the High Court for thermal screening on the court premises, proper sanitization, wearing mask, provision for frequent use of hand wash/sanitiser and adequate security arrangement to ensure social distancing.

“Installation of disinfection tunnels are not full-proof measures to combat Covid-19 and states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have already banned installation of disinfection tunnels,” the counter affidavit said.The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Sanju Panda fixed June 11 for next hearing on the matter while expecting response from the High Court Bar Association on the issue.

The suggestions shall be looked into by the Registrar General for implementing whatever best is possible in the interest of maintaining social distancing and hygiene on the High Court premises, the bench said in its order.