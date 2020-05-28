STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Coronavirus: Odisha pushes jobs for migrants

Asks Collectors to take up labour intensive projects under MGNREGS and OLM

Published: 28th May 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push to generate more livelihood activities through wage employment in rural areas in the post-lockdown period, the State Government on Wednesday directed Collectors to take up more labour intensive projects under MGNREGS and Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM). Departments of forest and environment, soil conservation, horticulture, sericulture, fisheries and animal resource development, agriculture and ST and SC development will identify projects under the two schemes for enhancing daily labour engagement in view of the huge influx of migrant labourers.

The plans to be followed for boosting up projects and their implementation were discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here. The meeting also discussed strategy for enhancing the mandays generation from 12 lakh to 20 lakh per day by May 31. Each of the department was asked to fix weekly mandays target and monitor the same closely.Development Commissioner Suresh Mahapatra directed the officials to plan the projects in such a manner that the scale of mandays generation does not come down during the rainy season. 

While 3,36,388 migrants have returned so far, the Government is making provisions so that they can also join in the scheme from their home towns, if they want to enrol in MGNREGA. The Panchayati Raj department will start issuing new job cards to the willing migrant workers. The departments were asked to plan the projects so as to create sustainable livelihood community assets in different sectors of rural economy.

The mineral bearing districts were asked to implement more projects out of funds available in DMF for creation of wage employment under MGNREGS. The Collectors have been asked to start at least two works in each village by the first week of June. Employment intensive projects like farm pond, nutri-garden, trench around all forest areas, large-scale plantation, stop dam, fodder cultivation, horticulture, sericulture and watershed development will be taken up by department concerned.

Employment generation
Govt to increase mandays from 12 lakh to 20 lakh per day by May 31
Panchayati Raj department will start issuing new job cards to migrant workers
Nutri-garden, plantation, stop dam, fodder cultivation, horticulture, sericulture etc will be taken up
3,36,388 migrant workers have returned to the State so far

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrants Odisha labour post coronavirus
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp